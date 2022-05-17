POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Erdogan: Finland, Sweden support PKK/YPG terror group
03:14
World
Erdogan: Finland, Sweden support PKK/YPG terror group
Sweden has signed a formal request to join NATO, a day after the country announced it would seek membership in the military alliance. But Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that Türkiye would not approve Sweden and Finland's bid to join the organisation. He says both countries have been sheltering terrorist organisations like FETO and the PKK. Let's take a look at the background of the dispute. #PKK #NATOMembers #Terror
May 17, 2022
