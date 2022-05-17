COVID-19’s Tragic Milestones

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
When COVID-19 first emerged in China, few would have predicted the level of devastation it would cause. In just over two years, at least six million people have lost their lives to the virus, and more than a million of them hail from the United States. It's the highest official global death toll and US President Joe Biden marked the tragic milestone by warning Americans and the world that the virus is still not behind us. Guests: Dr Amesh Adalja Senior Scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security Oksana Pyzik Senior Teaching Fellow at UCL School of Pharmacy Dr Edward Kelley WHO's Former Integrated Health Services Director
May 17, 2022
