Türkiye Says It Opposes NATO Membership for Finland and Sweden

Finland and Sweden's aspirations to join NATO could be in jeopardy, due to their continued support for terrorist groups. That's how Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan described his view on the two Nordic countries' bid to enter the alliance. The Turkish government has also pledged to block the membership of any country that has placed sanctions on it. In 2019, Finland and Sweden put an arms embargo on Türkiye after it launched an anti-terror campaign in northern Syria against the YPG. Both countries have also refused to extradite suspected PKK terrorists to Türkiye. Will Ankara’s concerns be addressed, and can NATO's internal schisms be bridged to allow for its further expansion? Guests: Ahmet Keser Associate Professor at Hasan Kalyoncu University Klaus Jurgens Political Analyst
May 17, 2022
