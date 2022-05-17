POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
UK moves to scrap Northern Ireland Protocols raises EU ire
The European Union says it 'will need to respond with all measures at its disposal' if UK changes a post-Brexit deal on Northern Ireland. The British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is expected to present a new law to parliament that would unilaterally change the Northern Ireland Protocol, a key element of the Brexit deal that saw the UK leave the European Union. The current protocol is opposed by Northern Ireland's second largest party, the DUP, but if it's scrapped by the British government, it could lead to a trade war with the EU. Shoaib Hasan has the details. #Brexit #NorthernIrelandProtocol
May 17, 2022
