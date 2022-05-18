POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Biden says Buffalo mass shooting was domestic terrorism
02:44
World
Biden says Buffalo mass shooting was domestic terrorism
US President Joe Biden has condemned the 'poison' of white supremacy in American politics following one of the country's worst racist shootings. 10 black people were killed on Saturday in Buffalo, New York, by an 18-year-old white supremacist. Biden travelled to the majority black neighbourhood to pay tribute to the victims of what he called domestic terrorism. Andy Roesgen reports from Washington DC.
May 18, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?