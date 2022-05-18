World Share

North Korea reports 230,000 new cases of people with symptoms

North Korea has reported another 230,000 people with fever symptoms and six more deaths on Wednesday, a week after it first admitted it was experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak. Most of the 1.7 million people with symptoms haven't had their cases confirmed, as the hermit kingdom has little testing capacity. North Korea's leader has called his country's response to the outbreak 'inadequate', but is laying the blame solely on other government officials. Liz Maddock reports.