POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Bashagha to run rival administration from Libya's Sirte after Tripoli rout
03:41
World
Bashagha to run rival administration from Libya's Sirte after Tripoli rout
Libya's eastern-based parliament appointed prime minister Fathi Bashagha is set to base his government in Sirte from Wednesday. This comes a day after his attempt to enter Tripoli. He was forced out of the capital after clashes erupted between opposing military forces. Ferhat Polat from TRT World Research Centre unpacks the latest development in Libya. #Bashagha #Dbeibah #Libya
May 18, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?