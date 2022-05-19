POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Demanding Accountability | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry
25:40
World
Demanding Accountability | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry
Shock, condemnation and calls for an independent investigation into the killing of a Palestinian-American journalist — as some members of Congress urge the Biden administration to hold Israel accountable. Guests: Adam Shapiro, Director of Advocacy for Israel-Palestine with Democracy for the Arab World Now (DAWN) Laura Albast, Senior Editor at Institute for Palestine Studies Mitchell Plitnick, President of ReThinking Foreign Policy
May 19, 2022
