Lebanon’s New Parliament
26:00
World
More than 700 candidates were vying for 128 seats in Lebanon's parliament. Four years years ago, the pro-Hezbollah bloc won 71, But today that overall majority is gone. The Iran-backed party did retain its own seats, its allies however did not. Reformist candidates did make serious gains, but with no outright winner, can Lebanon's leaders work together to rescue a country in crisis? Martine Najem Free Patriotic Movement's Vice President of Management Affairs Sami Attallah Founding Director of The Policy Initiative Ziad Abichaker Former Parliamentary Candidate for Li Watani
May 18, 2022
