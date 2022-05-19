World Share

Russian soldier accused of war crimes in Ukraine pleads guilty

In Ukraine's capital, the first war crimes trial got under way. A Russian soldier has pleaded guilty to killing an unarmed Ukrainian man a few days after Russia's attack began. The trial's setting suggests the security situation in Kiev has largely stabilized especially as Western diplomats make their return. This comes as Russia is sending some of the Ukrainian troops who were evacuated at Mariupol's besieged Azovstal steel plant to a prison colony in the Donetsk region. Yasmine El-Sabawi reports.