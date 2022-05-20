World Share

Buffalo Mass Shooting

We're not even half way through 2022, and there've already been around 200 mass shootings in the United States. In recent years, the motivation for many of these murders appears to be race. On Saturday, a gunman walked into a supermarket in Buffalo, New York and opened fire. By the time he was apprehended, 10 people were dead, three more wounded, and almost all were Black. Julian Armand Cook Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church Pastor Kelechi Egwim Executive Director at APPEAL Joseph Haynes Davis Lawyer and Criminal Justice Expert Vernellia Randall Emeritus Law Professor at the University of Dayton