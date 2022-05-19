POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Russia says over 1,700 soldiers have surrendered at Azovstal
02:08
World
Russia says over 1,700 soldiers have surrendered at Azovstal
The battle for Mariupol may be drawing to a close. Moscow claims over 1700 Ukranian soldiers have sureendered from the Azovstal steelplant, with almost 1000 taken to a prison colony in Russian-controlled territory. A pro-Russian separatist leader says senior members of the Azov battalion have not yet laid down their weapons - It's unclear if those remaining inside the plant will surrender, or fight to a possible death. In Ukraine's capital, the first war crimes trial of a Russian soldier is continuing. Simon McGregor-Wood has the latest.
May 19, 2022
