World Share

Zimbabweans face skyrocketing prices of basic goods

Russia's war in Ukraine has seen the cost of basic products rise sharply in Zimbabwe. The price of bread has doubled, which the government attributes to the suspension of wheat exports from the war-torn region. Inflation has spiked to almost 100%, sparking fears of a return to hyperinflation. As Columbus Mavhunga reports from Harare, the government is calling for farmers to intensify wheat production as the planting season starts.