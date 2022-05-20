POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Asian stocks rise as Chinese central bank slashes interest rates
03:59
BizTech
Asian stocks rise as Chinese central bank slashes interest rates
Asian stocks are rallying to close a volatile trading week, as the Chinese central bank provided more stimulus for the world's second-largest economy. Monetary authorities in Beijing surprised markets on Friday, slashing interest rates beyond expectations, giving domestic output a boost. Craig Erlam joined us from London. He's a senior market analyst at OANDA. #StockMarkets #China #InterestRates
May 20, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?