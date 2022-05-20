Asian stocks rise as Chinese central bank slashes interest rates

What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

Asian stocks are rallying to close a volatile trading week, as the Chinese central bank provided more stimulus for the world's second-largest economy. Monetary authorities in Beijing surprised markets on Friday, slashing interest rates beyond expectations, giving domestic output a boost. Craig Erlam joined us from London. He's a senior market analyst at OANDA. #StockMarkets #China #InterestRates