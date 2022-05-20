BizTech Share

Rising cost of living hits UK consumers, businesses

New research in the UK has found a quarter of Britons have started skipping meals due to the rising cost of living. The country's rate of inflation has hit 9%, the highest it's been in 40 years. The cost of fuel, food and energy are all increasing, with families struggling to pay their bills. Sarah Morice takes a look at the impact this is having on people going about their daily lives. For more on this, Vicky Pryce joined us from London. She's a board member at the Centre for Economics and Business Research. #UnitedKingdom #Inflation #FoodPrices