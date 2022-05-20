POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Turkish Foreign Minister Visits US to Discuss Ukraine, NATO, F-16s
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavasolgu sent a clear message to his American counterpart Antony Blinken during their meeting in New York. That Turkiye's security concerns had to be addressed regarding Sweden and Finland’s bid to join NATO. Ankara accuses both Nordic nations of harboring suspected terrorists and refusing to repatriate them to Turkey. During their discussion, they also discussed a weapons agreement in which Turkiye will buy dozens of new F-16 fighter jets as well as modification equipment for its existing fleet. Both Cavasoglu and Blinken reaffirmed their support for Ukraine's territorial integrity. So, are Turkiye and the United States beginning to work out their long-standing differences? Will the two allies' differences over Sweden's and Finland's NATO bids be resolved? Guests: Michael Doran Senior Fellow at the Hudson Institute Oguz Celikkol Former Turkish Ambassador
May 20, 2022
