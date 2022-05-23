POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
France’s Burkini Controversy
24:35
World
France’s Burkini Controversy
When the Grenoble city council voted to allow burkinis in its public pools, there was a wave of celebrations in some sections of France. But while some were overjoyed, others bemoaned the decision calling it a step backwards for France and its secular values. The French interior minister also condemned the decision saying it was unacceptable. It’s not the first time a debate over the Burkini has erupted in France. In 2016, several mayors tried to ban the full-body swimsuit from beaches in the Mediterranean. Guests: Nabila Ramdani French Journalist and Broadcaster Max Begon National Rally UK Representative Dalia Fahmy Associate Professor of Political Science at Long Island University
May 23, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?