World Share

France’s Burkini Controversy

When the Grenoble city council voted to allow burkinis in its public pools, there was a wave of celebrations in some sections of France. But while some were overjoyed, others bemoaned the decision calling it a step backwards for France and its secular values. The French interior minister also condemned the decision saying it was unacceptable. It’s not the first time a debate over the Burkini has erupted in France. In 2016, several mayors tried to ban the full-body swimsuit from beaches in the Mediterranean. Guests: Nabila Ramdani French Journalist and Broadcaster Max Begon National Rally UK Representative Dalia Fahmy Associate Professor of Political Science at Long Island University