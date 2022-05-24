POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Türkiye boosts renewable energy investments to slash emissions
Moving on now to energy markets, which are in turmoil due to the crisis in Ukraine and global heating. Now more than ever, nations are under pressure to wean themselves off fossil fuels so they can protect their people from volatile price swings, and reverse the climate crisis before it's too late. TRT World's Paolo Montecillo was at a recent energy summit hosted by Türkiye's Independent Industrialists and Businessmen's Association. There he got the latest on government efforts to help the private sector shift toward renewable energy. #Türkiye #RenewableEnergy #GreenTransformation
May 24, 2022
