POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Australia’s New Prime Minister
26:10
World
Australia’s New Prime Minister
For almost a decade Australia's been led by a conservative coalition. But on Saturday millions decided it was time for change. Scott Morrison's tenure is now over, and the era of Anthony Albanese is underway. The Labor party leader is no stranger to politics. He's been in parliament for 25 years, but now he's in the top job. Will he be able to deliver on his promise to tackle the climate crisis? And how will he deal with Australia’s foreign policy? Tony Kevin Former Australian Ambassador Ebony Bennett Deputy Director of The Australia Institute Dennis Shanahan The Australian Newspaper's National Editor
May 24, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?