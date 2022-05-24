World Share

Australia’s New Prime Minister

For almost a decade Australia's been led by a conservative coalition. But on Saturday millions decided it was time for change. Scott Morrison's tenure is now over, and the era of Anthony Albanese is underway. The Labor party leader is no stranger to politics. He's been in parliament for 25 years, but now he's in the top job. Will he be able to deliver on his promise to tackle the climate crisis? And how will he deal with Australia’s foreign policy? Tony Kevin Former Australian Ambassador Ebony Bennett Deputy Director of The Australia Institute Dennis Shanahan The Australian Newspaper's National Editor