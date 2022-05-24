World Share

Voters in southern states go to polls for US primary elections

Voters in several southern states in the United States go to the polls on Tuesday to choose their candidates for November's mid-term elections. Most attention will be focused on Georgia where the incumbent governor Brian Kemp is expected to win the Republican nomination, despite efforts by former President Donald Trump to unseat him. It's being seen as a test of whether Trump's hold on the Republican Party may be weakening. Our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports from Washington.