What will Putin do if he wins or loses Donbass?

Western officials say there's some evidence Russia's been addressing some of its early mistakes, helped by the fact that forces are now fighting on fewer fronts, and under a unified command. So can Putin make up for the failure in Kyiv if he wins in Donbass? And what happens if he loses? GUESTS David DesRoches Former Official in the US Department of Defence Sam Cranny-Evans Research Analyst at RUSI Maximilian Hess Fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute