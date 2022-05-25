POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Turkish Foreign Minister Cavusoglu is in Israel for talks
05:23
World
Turkish Foreign Minister Cavusoglu is in Israel for talks
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu is in Israel to meet his counterpart Yair Lapid on a historic visit. Cavusoglu is the first Turkish foreign minister to visit the country in 15 years. It's part of his two-day tour of Palestine and Israel. Vehbi Baysan, historian and an associate professor of history at Ibn Haldun University, explains the significance of this visit. #Israel #Palestine #MevlutCavusoglu
May 25, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?