Why does Moldova’s Transnistria region matter to Putin?

A string of mysterious explosions, a warning from Ukraine’s president and a threat from a Russia general. Could this sliver of land - Transnistria, a breakaway region of Moldova be a target of Vladimir Putin, after he links up the west and south of Ukraine? Guests: Tatsiana Kulakevich Assistant Professor at School of Interdisciplinary Global Studies, and Research Fellow at the Institute on Russia, University of South Florida Wilder Alejandro Sanchez Eastern Europe Military Analyst Lucia Scripcari Researcher of Moldovan Political Affairs Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.