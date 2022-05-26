World Share

British PM Johnson defiant despite 'Partygate' report

It's a scandal that refuses to go away. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has again apologised for the illegal lockdown parties at 10 Downing Street. But Johnson also says he is 'vindicated' by the official report, despite it laying out 'failures of leadership'. A new survey has found that three in five British people think Johnson should quit, and there are renewed calls for his resignation including from within the Conservative Party. Simon McGregor-Wood has the latest. #Partygate #BorisJohnson #Covid