Bank of Korea raises key lending rate to 1.75%
03:39
BizTech
Asia-Pacific stocks are mixed this morning as the Bank of Korea announced a 25 basis points increase in its base rate to 1.75%, which is the central bank's second straight rate hike. The Korean exchange KOSPI is down 0.37%, but the Chinese Shanghai Composite, is up 0.44%. The Korean currency, the won, is strengthening against the dollar, after touching a decade-low a few weeks ago. We spoke David Madden who is a market analyst at Equiti Capital in London. #SouthKorea #Won #InterestRates
May 26, 2022
