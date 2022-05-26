POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
UN warns over 1M children in Afghanistan will likely face severe malnutrition
02:07
World
UN warns over 1M children in Afghanistan will likely face severe malnutrition
The UN is warning that more than one million children in Afghanistan under the age of 5 will likely face the most severe form of malnutrition this year. It's a result of worsening living conditions caused by droughts and extreme poverty. Many aid agencies have already cut off billions in finances for the Taliban-run government, leaving many families struggling to make ends meet. Aksel Zaimovic reports. #Afghanistan #Malnutrition #Hunger
May 26, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?