Robb Elementary School massacre highlights divisions on gun laws

Democrats in the US Senate have expressed anger and frustration at Republican opposition to gun control legislation, following Tuesday's shooting at an elementary school in the state of Texas that killed 19 children. While every state has its own gun laws, federal regulation remains weak, and does not require all sellers to conduct background checks, nor does it ban all assault weapons. Families of victims of gun crime are calling for urgent action. Yasmine El-Sabawi reports.