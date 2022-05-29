POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Türkiye’s renewable energy triples in past decade
02:16
World
Türkiye’s renewable energy triples in past decade
Russia's attack on Ukraine has exposed the EU's energy reliance on Moscow, and affected its response to the conflict. The climate crisis has also compelled many countries to switch to greener energy. One of them is Türkiye, with the province of Izmir fast becoming a hub for wind power. Kubra Akkoc went there to find out more about the country's renewable energy prospects. #RenewableEnergy #WindPower
May 29, 2022
