50 companies applied to list on Tadawul exchange this year

Rising international oil prices and the success of Saudi Aramco's stock market listing are encouraging other companies in Saudi Arabia to sell shares to the public. At the beginning of this year, 50 Saudi firms had announced plans to list on the country's Tadawul stock exchange, through Initial Public Offerings. But as global economies slow, international investors appear less willing to place fresh bets. And that could knock the wind out of the sails for the Kingdom's IPO boom. We spoke to Tranversal Consulting President and author of the book, Saudi Inc, Ellen Wald. She explains the factors driving the boom in Saudi Arabia's stock market listings and what could make it go bust. #SaudiArabia #Tadawul #Aramco