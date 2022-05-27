Turkish Foreign Minister Makes First Visit to Israel In 15 Years

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
After more than a decade of tensions, Israel and Türkiye are looking to start a new chapter in relations. On Wednesday, Cavusoglu met his Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid in West Jerusalem. After the meeting, both sides agreed to ‘re-energise’ relations in several fields, Cavusoglu said that improving relations will have a positive impact to solving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Turkish-Israeli relations worsened in 2010, after Israeli forces killed ten civilians on a Turkish ship providing humanitarian aid for Palestinians in Gaza. Relations also hit low points due to Israel’s consistent attacks on Gaza and the US’ decision to move its embassy to West Jerusalem, which caused Ankara to recall its ambassador. Guests: Nimrod Goren President and Founder of Mitvim Murat Yesiltas Director of Foreign Policy Studies at SETA
May 27, 2022
