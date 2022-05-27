POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Sievierodonetsk mayor: At least 1,500 people killed by Russia
World

Russian military might appears to be telling in the Donbass region as their forces intensify the bombardment of areas still under Ukrainian control. Ukrainian officials in the east admit their defences are outmanned and outgunned. They say Russian-backed forces have taken control of the city of Lyman in eastern Donetsk, and that fierce battles are taking place for the city of Severodonetsk in the Luhansk region. Meanwhile the US is understood to be preparing to send advanced, long-range rocket systems following numerous pleas from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Mehmet Solmaz reports.
May 27, 2022
