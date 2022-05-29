World Share

Protesters in the Sri Lankan capital clash with police in front of the presidential office

Police in the Sri Lankan capital, Colombo, have used tear gas and water cannon to stop anti-government protesters reaching the office of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. In the past hour, the recently appointed Prime Minister, Ranil Wickremesinghe, has proposed a constitutional amendment to increase the powers of parliament, and consequently reduce those of the president. It may not be enough to end what are now 50 days of anti-government protests. Aksel Zaimovic reports.