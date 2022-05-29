POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Turkish FM Cavusoglu completes historic visit to Palestine and Israel
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy is taking aim at those who say Ukraine should surrender some of its territory to the Russians, in order to end the three month conflict... The governor of Texas insists mental health issues and not the availability of guns are to blame for mass shootings. Vigils have been held for the 19 children and two teachers who were killed by a teenage gunman in Texas on Tuesday. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has again apologised for illegal lockdown parties at 10 Downing Street. But he claims he has been " vindicated " by the official report... Africa Day marks the anniversary of the signing of Organization of African Unity agreements...We follow this year's celebrations in Istanbul...
May 29, 2022
