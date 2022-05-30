POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Historic leftist win in first round of Colombia’s presidential vote
04:03
World
A former rebel leader has won the first round of Colombia's presidential election. It means Gustavo Petro has the chance to become the country's first leftist leader. Results show the former mayor of Bogota winning over 40% of the vote, with the right wing millionaire populist Rodolfo Hernandez coming a surprise second with 30 percent. Toby Green, Latin America analyst, weighs in. #Colombia #GustavoPetro #RodolfoHernandez
May 30, 2022
