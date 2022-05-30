World Share

PM Boris Johnson Under Pressure

Boris Johnson is no stranger to scandal, but the British Prime Minister just can't shake partygate. When asked about lockdown parties in Downing Street, the Tory leader repeatedly said we need to hear what Sue Gray has to say. Well the civil servants long anticipated report came out last week. And the findings didn't paint Johnson and many of his colleagues in the best of light. While the Conservative government told people to stay home and save lives, many of them did not Ben Harris-Quinney Chairman of Conservative Think Tank The Bow Group Denis MacShane UK’s Former Minister for Europe Ali Fazel Former Conservative Party Politician