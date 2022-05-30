Heavy Russian shelling targets Sievierodonetsk in the Donbass

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Ukraine says Russian troops are closing in on the centre of Sevyerodonetsk - a key target in Moscow's offensive to control the whole of the Donbas region. Fierce fighting is taking place on the outskirts of the key eastern city in Luhansk, leaving up to a million people without water, gas or communications. In the northeast, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has visited Kharkiv, which has been the focus of heavy shelling in recent days. Meanwhile Ukraines president will push for new sanctions in an address to the EU, despite the apparent divisions between member countries over a ban on Russian oil. Sarah Morice reports.
May 30, 2022
