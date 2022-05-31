POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
First funerals to be held for Uvalde shooting victims
02:33
World
First funerals to be held for Uvalde shooting victims
The first funerals for the victims of the Uvalde school massacre in Texas will be held later on Tuesday. A week ago, 19 children and two teachers were killed by an 18-year-old gunman in one of the deadliest school shootings in US history. Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden has admitted he will struggle to achieve any meaningful gun law reform. From Uvalde, our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports.
May 31, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?