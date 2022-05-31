POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Tunisian opposition parties announce new alliance
02:57
World
Tunisian opposition parties announce new alliance
Opposition political parties in Tunisia have announced the members and rules of the National Salvation Front. The new coalition consists of many of President Kais Saied's long-time rivals, including parties, as well as civil groups such as the Ennahda Movement. The alliance has vowed to confront Saied and bring back hopes of democracy. Umberto Profazio from the International Institute for Strategic Studies explains the significance of this new alliance. #newalliance #opposition #Tunisia
May 31, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?