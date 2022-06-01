POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Uvalde starts to bury its dead in wake of school massacre
01:50
World
Uvalde starts to bury its dead in wake of school massacre
Meanwhile, the funerals for some of the victims of the Uvalde school massacre are taking place in Texas. Nineteen children and two teachers were killed last Tuesday by an 18-year-old gunman. It was one of the deadliest school shootings in US history. But as the community grieves, US President Joe Biden has admitted that changing US gun laws will be an enormous challenge, and has urged Congress to act.
June 1, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?