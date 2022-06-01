POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Australian economy grew 3.3% in first quarter, beating forecasts
Australian economy grew 3.3% in first quarter, beating forecasts
The Australian economy grew more than expected in the first quarter, in a sign that the nation is regaining its footing after the pandemic. GDP expanded by 3.3% in January to March. The country's biggest challenge on the economic front is inflation. Consumer prices rose more than 5% in March, the most since the year 2000. For more on Australia’s economy, we were joined by Stephen Innes, who is managing partner at API Asset Management in Bangkok. #Australia #AustraliaEconomy #AustraliaInflation
June 1, 2022
