‘Operation Fly Formula’ | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry
26:05
World
‘Operation Fly Formula’ | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry
The Biden administration airlifts over a million baby formula bottles from Europe as it struggles to fill a nationwide shortage, amid a growing political and public health crisis and calls to address the systemic issues that caused the shortage in the first place. Guests: TiffanyAnn Goodson: Working Mother and Member of Mocha Moms; Peter Pitts, Former Associate Commissioner of the US Food and Drug Administration; JD Scholten, Senior Adviser to American Economic Liberties Project
June 2, 2022
