World Share

US to provide Kiev advanced rocket systems, munitions

Russia's accused the United States of deliberately "adding fuel to the fire " after President Joe Biden announced plans to supply Ukraine with advanced missile systems. The Kremlin says the move will increase the risk of a direct confrontation between Moscow and Nato, although Biden played down those fears and confirmed the US is not seeking to remove Vladimir Putin from power. It comes as officials in Ukraine say they now only hold around 20 percent of the key eastern city of Sieviero-donetsk. Mehmet Solmaz has more.