Russia's Lavrov: 'Third country' risks being drawn into conflict
World
Russia's accused the US of "adding fuel to the fire " after President Joe Biden announced plans to supply Ukraine with advanced longer-range missile systems. The Kremlin says the move will increase the risk of a direct confrontation between Moscow and Nato. Russia also says Western sanctions imposed in response to its war in Ukraine are reponsible for the growing global food crisis. And officials in eastern Ukraine say they now only hold around 20 percent of the key city of Sievierodonetsk. Reagan Des Vignes reports.
June 1, 2022
