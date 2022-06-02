POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Resurgence of M23 armed group in eastern DRC raises concerns
01:46
Resurgence of M23 armed group in eastern DRC raises concerns
The African Union is calling for calm and dialogue between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda. Tensions have flared over Kinshasa's allegations that Kigali is supporting the rebel M23 group. The group is blamed for a resurgence in violence in the eastern DRC. Congo and Great Lakes Region analyst Stephanie Wolters explains what’s led to the resurgence of the rebel group in Lake Basin. #DRC #Rwanda #M23
June 2, 2022
