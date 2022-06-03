POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Iran says second Revolutionary Guard official killed in two weeks
03:12
World
Iran says second Revolutionary Guard official killed in two weeks
Iran has reported the death of another official from the Quds force of its Revolutionary Guard on Friday. The Iranian news agency says Colonel Ali Esmailzadeh died on Monday in the city of Karaj, 35 kilometers north of the capital, Tehran. Only two weeks ago, another official from the same unit, Hassan Sayyad Khodaei was shot dead by two gunmen in front of his home in Tehran. Mustafa Caner from Sakarya University explains what is behind the killings of high profile figures in Iran. #AliEsmailzadeh #Iran #HassanSayyadKhodaei
June 3, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?