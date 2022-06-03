POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Israel says it prefers diplomacy on Iran nuclear programme, but isn't afraid to act alone
04:13
World
Israel says it prefers a diplomatic solution to curtailing Iran's nuclear programme, but it isn't afraid to act alone if international negotiations to fully revive the deal become stalled. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett made the comments about acting alone during a meeting with the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency. Former Iranian diplomat Mehrdad Khonsari unpacks how Tehran is likely to view these comments from the Israeli PM. #Israel #Iran #Nuclear
June 3, 2022
