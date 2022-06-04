World Share

Pakistan PM calls for bipartisan economic roadmap

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif wants to develop a bipartisan roadmap to pull the country out of its economic crunch. In his first address to the nation, Shehbaz sought dialogue with all his political rivals, including his predecessor Imran Khan to implement economic reforms. He made the offer as economists warn Pakistan could potentially face a Sri Lanka-like situation. Kamran Yousaf has more in this report. #Pakistan #Economy #ShehbazSharif