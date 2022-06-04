POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Putin ready to unblock Ukrainian grain exports
02:32
World
Putin ready to unblock Ukrainian grain exports
Ukraine is accusing Russia of playing "The Hunger Games" with African nations, by blockading ports--- and badly-needed agricultural exports out of Ukraine. Russia's war there is contributing to a growing food crisis in Africa. But the head of the African Union, after meeting with Vladimir Putin, says he was somewhat "reassured" that those stalled exports - from both Ukraine and Russia - could start moving soon. TRT World's Andy Roesgen explains. #GrainExports #Ukraine #Putin
June 4, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?