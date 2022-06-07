POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Balkan nations get together for the signing of series of agreements
02:20
World
Balkan nations get together for the signing of series of agreements
Interdependency and multilateralism are two modern bywords for relations between countries. On Tuesday, three Balkan nations meet to take steps towards strengthening those aims. The PM of North Macedonia will host his counterparts from Albania and Serbia to sign a deal that will open their borders to each other. But it's not an idea that's universally popular in the region. #Openbalkan #Minischengen
June 7, 2022
