POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Teknofest Azerbaijan held in Baku
07:30
World
Teknofest Azerbaijan held in Baku
Türkiye’s largest technology and aviation festival, Teknofest, kicked off for the first time in Baku. Originally held in Türkiye in 2018, Teknofest made its debut in Azerbaijan this year, officially expanding to the neighbouring country. The Turkish and Azerbaijani presidents, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Ilham Aliyev, joined the event, along with other top officials from both countries. Aziz Sancar, a Turkish Nobel laureate scientist, also participated in the event. Winners are personally awarded prizes by the Azerbaijani and Turkish presidents. #teknofest
June 7, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?